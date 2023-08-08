Ultra-modern Government Girl’s Education Complex ready for inauguration in Siddipet

Siddipet: There is good news for government school and college-going girls in Siddipet with the construction of an ultra-modern Government Girl’s Education Complex being completed here.

The complex, which houses a primary school, high school and junior College for girls, has sports facilities including a football ground and synthetic athletic track. The teachers said no private school in the district had such facilities. With an aim to develop an ultra-modern campus for these two schools and the junior colleges, Finance Minister T Harish Rao had convinced corporate companies to fund Rs 3 crore for the development of the institute.

The campus also has a park and children’s play area besides a kitchen, dining hall, toilets and additional classrooms. A modern walking track was also developed where citizens can go for running and walking during morning and evening hours. The construction of the campus was taken up before summer this year. After the vacation, the students could not believe how the school was shaping up. In less than two months after classes commenced, the campus is ready for inauguration.

Harish Rao will inaugurate the campus on Wednesday.

