Unaccounted cash of Rs 39 lakh seized in Mancherial

The cash was handed over to a flying squad team of elections for further action.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:39 PM, Thu - 12 October 23

Representational Image

Mancherial: Police seized unaccounted cash of Rs 39 lakh from staffers of Cash Management Service (CMS) of various banks at an inter-district check post at Indaram village in Jaipur mandal on Thursday.

Jaipur Sub-Inspector G Upender Rao said that the cash belonging to CMS was seized when the employees failed to show relevant documents of the funds during a vehicle check at the check post. The cash was handed over to a flying squad team of elections for further action.