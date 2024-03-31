Unaccounted Rs 7.67 lakh seized in separate incidents in Adilabad, Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 March 2024, 11:03 AM

Adilabad/Mancherial: In three separate incidents, unaccounted cash to the tune to 7.67 lakh was seized during a vehicle check held in Adilabad and Mancherial districts on Saturday.

Adilabad DSP L Jeevan Reddy said that the funds of Rs 2.08 lakh were seized from a motorist when he failed to show relevant documents during the check. The funds were handed over to a static surveillance team for further action.

In a similar incident, unaccounted cash Rs 3.77 lakh was seized from Shaik Pasha at a check post in Jainath mandal centre. Pasha, who was coming from Bhela and heading to Adilabad, could not furnish receipts of the funds. The funds were sent to a SST for further action.

Meanwhile, unaccounted cash Rs 1,82,500 was seized from K Darmaiah of Ankisha in Maharashtra at an inter-state check post at Arjunagutta village in Kotapalli mandal of Mancherial district.