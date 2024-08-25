Unauthorized shared taxis create unpleasant experiences for passengers at Hyderabad Airport

Numerous reports on social media platforms like Reddit and Quora reveal a troubling pattern of deception, where passengers are misled about ride-sharing arrangements and face extended waits and unexpected charges.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 25 August 2024, 03:43 PM

Hyderabad: Passengers arriving at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) are increasingly falling victims to unauthorized shared taxi scams, resulting in frustrating and distasteful experiences.

The crux of these scams lies not in the concept of shared rides but in the dishonesty surrounding them. Passengers are often unaware they will be sharing their ride until it’s too late. In some cases, their luggage is used as leverage, resulting in extra charges or prolonged waits.

Describing a recent incident on Reddit, a 26-year-old professional reported being charged ₹800 for what he thought was a convenient shared cab service. Instead, the ride became a two-and-a-half-hour ordeal with the cab making detours to drop off other passengers, resulting in the driver earning ₹3,200.

In another case, a traveler recounted being misled into canceling a pre-booked Uber ride, only to end up in a shared cab with strangers and facing a higher fare.

In another troubling case, a passenger was forced to switch from a cab to an auto midway through the journey under the pretense of a shortcut, exacerbating an already stressful situation.

A Quora user described the scam: “The issue isn’t just the ride; it’s about holding your luggage hostage. Once they have it, they may make you wait an hour or demand extra at your drop-off point.”

Numerous reports describe scammers promising cheap rides, only to take passengers’ luggage, delay their departure, and then add additional riders, leading to uncomfortable conditions. This disturbing trend at RGIA highlights a network of drivers who form cartels to pool passengers while providing poor service despite initially low fares.

In the wake of such incidents, travelers are advised to stick to pre-booked rides from services like Uber or Ola and to remain cautious of anyone offering alternative transportation options on the spot.

Despite the growing number of complaints, RGIA authorities have yet to address the issue or enforce stricter measures to curb these scams, leaving passengers to navigate these risks on their own.