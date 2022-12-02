Uncapped Anjali named in Indian squad for T20 series against Australia

2 December 22

S Meghana and Anjali Sarvani with coach RSR Murthy.

Hyderabad: South Central Railway’s player from Andhra Anjali Sarvani has been named in the Indian women’s T20 squad for the upcoming five-match T20 series against Australia, beginning on December 9 in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar was ruled out due to an injury. Anjali is a promising uncapped left-arm pacer and a middle-order batter. Pooja, who led India C team in the Women’s T20 Challenger in Raipur, was “ruled out owing to an injury and was not considered for selection,” said a statement.

The 25-year-old Andhra left-arm medium pacer Anjali impressed with her tidy bowling display in Poonam Yadav-led India A’s runners-up finish in the Women’s Challenger earlier last month. Anjali was exceptional against India D and finished with figures of 2 for 11 from her three overs to clinch them a final spot. Overall, she bagged three wickets from four matches and returned with a tidy economy rate of 5.50.

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the side, while Smriti Mandhana will be her deputy. India will play the first two T20Is at the DY Patil stadium on December 9 and 11, before moving to CCI for the remaining three fixtures on December 14, 17 and 20. The series will mark India’s build-up to the T20 World Cup in South Africa beginning February 10.

Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Devika Vaidya, S Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper) and Harleen Deol.