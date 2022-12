Prem’s unbeaten double ton powers SA Amberpet to victory in HCA A3 division league

G Prem scored an unbeaten 202 as his side SA Amberpet defeated Gunrock CC by 35 runs in the HCA A3 division

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:10 PM, Fri - 2 December 22

Hyderabad: G Prem scored an unbeaten 202 as his side SA Amberpet defeated Gunrock CC by 35 runs in the HCA A3 division one-day league championship on Friday.

Brief Scores: Youth CC 208/9 in 40 overs (Raghu 85; Srinivas Naidu 3/20, Navdeep Singh 3/35) bt MP Sporting 188 in 37 overs (Anand Sourav 74no, Navdeep Singh 77no, G Raghuram 4/36, Rohit Rathodi 3/26); Sagar CC 136 in 22.2 overs (Y Vikas 60; Shravan Naidu 6/68) lost to Mahesh CC 142/0 in 16.5 overs (Ranadheer 101no); Lucky XI 223 in 48.3 overs bt Lal Bahadur CC 158 in 40 overs (Naman 72; Ram Charan 5/22, Karthik 3/28); Mahaveer CC 285 in 32.5 overs (Y Shivanand 60, M Chinmay 75; Athrav Umami 4/38) bt Walker Town 128 in 26 overs (Sai Kiran 4/28); Victory CC 171 in 42.4 overs (B Kausthub 3/32, N Naik 3/24) bt AB Colony 156/9 in 45 overs (Ayush Malhotra 3/17); Mahboob College 194 in 25 overs (Pavan 53; Abdul Samad 3/29) lost to Satyam Colts 106 in 18.2 overs (Pavan Kumar 3/4); Navjeevan Friends 101 in 30.1 overs (Deepak 3/12, Saharsh Jain 3/11) lost to Roshanara 102/2 in 19.5 overs; Shalimar XI 175 in 38.1 overs (Seelam Nitin 4/25) bt Lal Bahadur CC 166 in 38.4 overs (Sree Charan 3/33); Gunrock CC 339/8 in 45 overs (Hussain 85, Vishal 60; Sai Kiran 3/44) bt Natraj CC 130 in 37.2 overs (Hussain 4/23); Walker Town CC 81 in 19.4 overs (Aditya 5/9) lost to Lucky XI 83/0 in 14 overs (Ram Charan 54no); Boys Town 108 in 30.4 overs (Hemang Vyas 6/13) lost to Chums XI 109/8 in 33 overs (B Prasad 3/14); A B Colony 174/9 in 50 overs (N Nitesh Naik 71; T Ranga Swamy 3/17) bt Southend Raymonds 170 in 42.4 overs (Kapil 70; M Sharath Kumar 4/32); Roshanara 93 in 30.4 overs (Akansh 3/35, Saurav 3/17, Tarun 3/2) lost to Victory CC 94/2 in 19.4 overs; SA Amberpet 303/2 in 50 overs (G Prem 202no, U Raj Kiran 52) bt Gunrock CC 256 in 42 overs (Hussain 104, M Akshith 53; G Prem 3/28, Mohit 5/50); Lal Bahadur PG 186 in 40.5 overs (Nitin Nayak 103; S Vignesh 3/27, B Vignesh 3/31) lost to Sagar CC 187 in 39.1 overs; Cosmos CC 169 in 46.5 overs (Parthiv 3/30, Ishan 3/17) lost to Sungrace 174/4 in 26.5 overs (Rishab 71).

Top Performers



Centurions: G Prem 202no, Ranadheer 101no, Hussain 104, Nitin Nayak 103

Five or more wickets: Shravan Naidu 6/68, Hemang Vyas 6/13, Aditya 5/9, Ram Charan 5/22, Charan Teja 5/39, Charan Teja 5/39, Mohit 5/50