Understand the concept of arithmetic

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:36 PM, Wed - 10 August 22

Hyderabad: This article is in continuation to the last article focusing on the ratio and proportion topic. Here are some practice questions along with solutions on the ratio and proportion topic that will help you in your preparation for the State government recruitment jobs.

1. What number should be added to or subtracted from each term of the ratio 17 : 24 so that it becomes equal to 1 : 2 ?

a) 7 is added b) 10 is added c) 5 is subtracted d) 10 is subtracted

Ans: d

Solution: Let the number x be added

17 x/24 x = 1/2

34 2x = 24 x

2x – x = 24 – 34

x = -10

Hence, 10 should be subtracted

2. If p : q : r = 1 : 2 : 4 then sq root 5p2 q2 r2 is equal to

a) 5 b) 5p c) 2 d) None of the above

Ans: b

Solution: p = k, q = 2k, r = 4k

= sq root 5p2 q2 r2

=

=

= 5k

= 5p

3. If a, b, c, d and e are in continued proportion, then is equal to

a) b) c) d)

Ans: c

Solution :

c =

d =

e =

4. If A : B = , B : C = , then (A B) : (B C) is equal to

a) 15 : 16 b) 16 : 15 c) 6 : 15 d) 15 : 6

Ans: a

Solution : A : B =

= 3 : 2

B : C =

= 3 : 5

(A B) : (B C) = 15 : 16

5. The map of a rectangular field is drawn on a scale 1 : 90. If the actual length of the field is 270m, what will it be on the map ?

a) 3 m b) 3.5 m c) 4m d) 4.5m

Ans: a

Solution : 1 90

x 270

x = 3m