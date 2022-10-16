Understand the functioning of pituitary gland

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:45 PM, Sun - 16 October 22

Hyderabad: The article is in continuation to the last article about chemical coordination and integration in the human today. Today, let’s continue discussion on the functions of the Pituitary Gland. The information can be handy for the upcoming government recruitment examinations.

Pituitary gland

• Prolactin regulates the growth of the mammary glands and formation of milk in them.

• TSH stimulates the synthesis and secretion of thyroid hormones from the thyroid gland.

• ACTH stimulates the synthesis and secretion of steroid hormones called glucocorticoids from the adrenal cortex.

• LH and FSH stimulate gonadal activity and hence are called gonadotrophins.

• In males, LH stimulates the synthesis and secretion of hormones called androgens from testis. In males, FSH and androgens regulate spermatogenesis.

• In females, LH induces ovulation of fully mature follicles (graafian follicles) and maintains the corpus luteum, formed from the remnants of the graafian follicles after ovulation. FSH stimulates growth and development of the ovarian follicles in females.

• MSH acts on the melanocytes (melanin containing cells) and regulates pigmentation of the skin.

• Oxytocin acts on the smooth muscles of our body and stimulates their contraction. In females, it stimulates a vigorous contraction of uterus at the time of child birth, and milk ejection from the mammary gland.

• Vasopressin acts mainly at the kidney and stimulates resorption of water and electrolytes by the distal tubules and thereby reduces loss of water through urine (diuresis). Hence, it is also called as anti-diuretic hormone (ADH). An impairment affecting synthesis or release of ADH results in a diminished ability of the kidney to conserve water leading to water loss and dehydration. This condition is known as Diabetes Insipidus.

To be continued…