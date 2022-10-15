The role of pituitary gland in human body

Hyderabad: The article is in continuation to the last article about chemical coordination and integration in the human body. Today, let’s continue discussion on the functions of the pituitary gland. The information can be handy for the upcoming exams.

Pituitary gland

• The pars distalis region of pituitary, commonly called anterior pituitary, produces growth hormone (GH), prolactin (PRL), thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH), adrenocorticotrophic hormone (ACTH), luteinising hormone (LH) and follicle stimulating hormone (FSH).

• Pars intermedia secretes only one hormone called melanocyte stimulating hormone (MSH).

• However, in humans, the pars intermedia is almost merged with pars distalis.

• Neurohypophysis (pars nervosa) also known as posterior pituitary, stores and releases two hormones called oxytocin and vasopressin, which are actually synthesised by the hypothalamus and are transported axonally to neurohypophysis.

• Over-secretion of GH stimulates abnormal growth of the body leading to gigantism and low secretion of GH results in stunted growth resulting in pituitary dwarfism.

• Excess secretion of growth hormone in adults, especially in middle age, can result in severe disfigurement (especially of the face) called Acromegaly, which may lead to serious complications, and premature death if unchecked. The disease is hard to diagnose in the early stages and often goes undetected for many years, until changes in external features become noticeable.