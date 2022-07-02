Understanding geographical features around us for recruitment exams

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:15 PM, Sat - 2 July 22

Irrigated farming is suitable for sugarcane farming.

Hyderabad: These practice questions focusing on World and Indian Geography will aid aspirants to prepare well for the State government recruitment examinations.

1. India’s first Post Office was set up in which place?

A. Madras (now Chennai) B. Calcutta (now Kolkata)

C. Bombay (now Mumbai) D. Delhi

Ans: C

Explanation: The first post office in India was established by British East India Company in Bombay in 1764. Postage stamps were first used in India in 1852 at Scinde district (also known as Scinde Dawk).

2. Consider the following statements regarding layered structure of Earth:

1. Inner core is the densest layer of Earth’s interior

2. Continental crust is less dense than the oceanic crust

Choose the correct statements?

A) Only 1 B) Only 2 C) Both 1 and 2 D) None of the above

Ans: C

Explanation: The Crust is the outermost solid part of the Earth and is brittle in nature. The thickness of the crust varies under the oceanic and continental areas. Oceanic crust is thinner as compared to the continental crust. The oceanic crust is basalt and the mean density of material in oceanic crust is 2.7 g/cm3. The outer core is in liquid state while the inner core is in solid state.

3. Consider the following statements regarding the gravitational force of the earth:

1. Gravitational force is not same at different latitudes on the surface

2. Gravitational force is greater near the poles and less at the Equator

Choose the incorrect statements:

A) Only 1 B) Only 2 C) Both 1 and 2 D) None of the above

Ans: D

Explanation: Gravity anomalies tell us about the distribution of mass of the material in Earth’s crust. The gravity values differ according to the mass of the material. The uneven distribution of mass of the material within the Earth influences this value. The reading of the gravity at different places differs from the expected values. Such a difference is called gravity anomaly. The gravitational force is not the same at different latitudes on the surface. It is greater near the poles and less at the Equator. This is because of the distance from the centre at the Equator being greater than that at the poles.

4. Which of the following types of farming is more suitable for the production of crops like sugarcane, wheat and rice?

A. Shifting farming

B. Irrigated farming

C. Subsistence farming

D. Terrace farming

Ans: B

Explanation: Irrigated farming is practised in areas where the average rainfall is between 80 and 200 cms, because this rainfall is insufficient for certain crops. This system of farming can be practised only in such areas that have sufficient water available throughout the year from underground or surface water bodies like rivers, tanks, and lakes. Availability of leveled agricultural land is also essential for irrigated farming.

5. Consider the following statements regarding the agricultural land use in India:

1. The net sown area, current fallows and land under tree crops and groves are included in agricultural land use

2. The agricultural land in India is a little more than 50 per cent of the total geographical area in the country

3. The per capita agricultural land in some select countries is lesser than India.

Which of the following statement(s) is/are correct?

A. 1 Only B. 1 and 2

C. 2 and 3 D. All of the above

Ans: B

Explanation: The net sown area, current fallows and land under tree crops and groves are included in agricultural land use. The agricultural land in India is little more than 50 per cent of the total geographical area in the country. This is the highest share of land in any country in the world. But due to the large size of population in India, the per capita land available is only 0.17 hectares, which is lower than the world average (0.24 hec). The per capita agricultural land in some select countries is much higher than India.

To be continued…

By