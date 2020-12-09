Understanding the diversity of India

Students visited the Northern states of our country – Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh.

A virtual field trip to the Northern States was organised on December 5 for the students of grades III and IV of Pallavi Model School, Bowenpally.

Virtual field trips are experiences provided with the aid of technology which is akin to the ones curated, in an actual field trip and allow teachers to provide students with the sight and sound of a new environment without even leaving the comfort of the classroom.

Students visited the Northern states of our country – Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh. The virtual field trip provided students a lot of information about the various places of tourist attraction, food, clothes, weather, dances, and festivals of these States. The trip rejuvenated the students.

