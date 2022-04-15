Understanding the role of SPLM

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:35 PM, Fri - 15 April 22

By Shikara Academy

Hyderabad: This article is part of the series that deals with the Public Service Commissions and the Constitutional bodies set up by the provisions of the Indian Constitution.

Article-321 Power to extend functions of Public Service Commissions

An Act made by the Parliament or, as the case may be, the Legislature of a State may provide for the exercise of additional functions by the union Public Service Commission or the State Public Service Commission as respects the services of the union or the State and also as respects the services of any local authority or other body corporate constituted by law or of any public institution.

Article-322

Expenses of Public Service Commissions

The expenses of the union or a State Public Service Commission, including any salaries, allowances and pensions payable to or in respect of the members or staff of the Commission, shall be charged on the Consolidated Fund of India or, as the case may be, the Consolidated Fund of the State.

Article-323 Reports of Public Service Commissions

It shall be the duty of the union Commission to present annually to the President a report as to the work done by the Commission and on receipt of such report, the President shall cause a copy thereof, together with a memorandum, explaining, as respects the cases, if any, where the advice of the Commission was not accepted, the reasons for such non-acceptance to be laid before each House of Parliament.

It shall be the duty of a State Commission to present annually to the Governor of the State a report as to the work done by the Commission, and it shall be the duty of a Joint Commission to present annually to the Governor of each of the States the needs of which are served by the Joint Commission a report as to the work done by the Commission in relation to that State, and in either case the Governor, shall, on receipt of such report, cause a copy thereof, together with a memorandum, explaining, as respects the cases, if any, where the advice of the Commission was not accepted, the reasons for such non-acceptance to be laid before the Legislature of the State.

Special Officer for Linguistic Minorities (SPLM)

Constitutional Body – set up under Article 350B of Part XVII of the Constitution; created by the 7th Constitutional Amendment Act.

Quasi judicial in nature

Advisory in nature

Basis

• Recommendations of the first States Re-organisation Commission headed by Justice Fazl Ali.

Appointment

• Article 350B states that there shall be a Special Officer for linguistic minorities to be appointed by the President.

• He is designated as the Commissioner for Linguistic Minorities.

Functions

Article 350B states that

• It shall be the duty of the Special Officer to investigate all matters relating to the safeguards provided for linguistic minorities under this Constitution.

• Special Officer for Linguistic Minorities maintains liaison with the State Governments and union Territories through nodal officers appointed by them.

• At the Central level, the Commissioner falls under the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

Report

• submitted to the President upon those matters at such intervals as the President may direct

• the President shall cause all such reports to be laid before each House of Parliament, and sent to the Governments of the States concerned.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .