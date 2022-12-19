Undertrial prisoner dies of cardiac arrest at Bhadrachalam

Monday, Dec 19, 2022
An undertrial prisoner died of a cardiac arrest at Bhadrachalam sub-jail in the district on Monday.

Kothagudem: An undertrial prisoner died of a cardiac arrest at Bhadrachalam sub-jail in the district on Monday.

The deceased, C Charan (23) of Kakarla village of Julurpad mandal in the district was lodged at the jail a few months ago in a theft case. He complained of uneasiness in the morning hours and was rushed to the local Government Area Hospital, where he collapsed.

The doctors who examined him found that he died of a cardiac arrest. His family members were informed, said sub-jailor Upender.

