GO 45: Bhadrachalam bandh passes off peacefully

The bandh, called by the CPI, CPI (M) and Congress was supported by TDP and BJP against a recent GO 45 issued by the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:56 PM, Mon - 19 December 22

Congress workers took out a protest rally at Bhadrachalam in Kothagudem district on Monday.

Kothagudem: A day-long bandh called by the Left and other opposition parties in Bhadrachalam in the district on Monday opposing division of Bhadrachalam to create three gram panchayats passed off peacefully.

The bandh, called by the CPI, CPI (M) and Congress was supported by TDP and BJP against a recent GO 45 issued by the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department dividing Bhadrachalam major gram panchayat into Seetharam Nagar, Shanthi Nagar and Bhadrachalam gram panchayats.

Also Read Kothagudem: CPI demands for implementation of Forest Rights Act

Separate protest rallies were taken out by the parties demanding the State government to revoke the GO.

Local traders, businessmen, schools and colleges were closed for the day voluntarily in support of the demand. The local MLA P Veeraiah, CPI leader Ramprasad, CPI(M) leader Gaddam Swamy and others took part in the rallies. Speaking to the media they said the government’s decision to create three smaller gram panchayats would affect the very identity of Bhadrachalam and its development.

The GO issued by the government was against the Constitution and the GO was issued without holding the gram sabha of the gram panchayat which has more than 35,000 voters, complained MLA Veeraiah.

He said that for long the residents of Bhadrachalam have been demanding successive governments to upgrade Bhadrachalam gram panchayat into a municipality, in contrast to their aspirations the government created smaller GPs.

The protesting parties have asserted that they would continue their agitations until the government withdraws the GO.