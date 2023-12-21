Unemployed JAC stages protest burning Congress manifesto

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:08 PM, Thu - 21 December 23

Photo: X

Hyderabad: Slamming Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu’s statement that the Congress had never promised an unemployment allowance to the jobless youth in the State, Unemployed Joint Action Committee (JAC) staged a protest by burning Congress manifesto, which assured the same to the jobless youth, on Osmania University campus here on Thursday.

Reading out the Congress manifesto’s page 9, Unemployed JAC Chairman Manavatha Roy said the Congress party promised Rs.4,000 as unemployed allowance to the jobless till they get a job.

“Even Priyanka Gandhi during a meeting in Saroornagar stadium assured an allowance of Rs.4,000 to the jobless youth,” he said.

Lambasting the government, Roy said the Congress party came into power with 1.8 per cent votes of the unemployed youth promising them an allowance. “Even before the 15 days into the government, the Congress is cheating the jobless by going back on its promise,” he said

Apart from unemployment allowance, Roy demanded the government to immediately release a white paper on the two lakh jobs in various departments and steps to fill up the same.