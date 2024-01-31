Vemulawada Temple development: CM Revanth Reddy instructs to release Rs 20 crore

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy asked officials to speed up the development works of the Baddi Pochamma temple, Sivarchana mandapam, beautification of temple tank, installation of Nataraja statue and park

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 January 2024, 08:16 PM

File photo of CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy instructed officials to release Rs 20 crore sanctioned through HMDA soft loans for the development of the Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple at Vemulawada.

Conducting a review meeting on the development works at the temple along with Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister asked officials to speed up the development works of the Baddi Pochamma temple, Sivarchana mandapam, beautification of temple tank, installation of Nataraja statue and park. He also instructed officials to speed up the development of the parking area by the Tourism department.

Besides the Mulavagu bridge, the 800 metre road from the Mulavagu bridge to the temple should be expanded to avoid traffic troubles to devotees. He also wanted the authorities to prepare a plan for construction of a new drainage and treat the drainage water through a treatment plant.

Government Chief Whip and Vemulawada MLA Aadi Srinivas, Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari and others were present.