Unidentified persons kidnap minor girl, attempt to rape her in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:15 PM, Wed - 5 July 23

Hyderabad: Two unidentified persons allegedly kidnapped a minor girl and attempted to rape her at Hayathnagar on Tuesday night.

The victim, a resident of Hayathnagar had come out of her house around 10 pm, when one person whom the police suspect could be known to her, came and sought her help to locate a residential address.

“The victim sat pillion on the motorcycle and went along with the man. A few metres away, another man sat on the bike and the duo over powered the victim and took her to an isolated place,” said DCP L B Nagar, Sai Sree.

The suspects allegedly attempted to rape the girl. The victim resisted and escaped from the spot. “The girl suffered injuries while escaping from the kidnappers. She reached the main road and with the help of local people approached the police. The victim is hospitalized and undergoing treatment,” said the official.

The police formed four teams to identify and nab the two suspects.