Unidentified woman’s body found in Bhupalpally

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:02 PM, Fri - 4 August 23

Representational Image

Bhupalpally: The body of a woman, aged around 50 years, was found in the fields of Mogullapalli village in the district this Friday.

It is suspected that floodwaters might have brought the body there.

Police have appealed to people with information about missing individuals to reach out to the police at 8712658147 (SI) or 8712658126.