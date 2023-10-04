Union Minister Ajay Bhatt interacts with tourism stakeholders of Karnataka

Union Minister of State for Tourism Ajay Bhatt asked stakeholders to make best use of facilities and schemes provided by the central government to promote tourism in the country.

By PTI Published Date - 10:19 PM, Wed - 4 October 23

Union Minister of State for Tourism Ajay Bhatt asked stakeholders to make best use of facilities and schemes provided by the central government to promote tourism in the country.

Bengaluru: Union Minister of State for Tourism Ajay Bhatt on Wednesday asked stakeholders to make best use of facilities and schemes provided by the central government to promote tourism in the country.

Addressing Tourism stakeholders of Karnataka here, he highlighted various schemes of the Centre for the overall development of the sector.

He also called upon the stakeholders to identify and popularise lesser known historical places in Karnataka and provide more information about these spots to tourists, according to an official release.

Representatives from the Central and State governments, travel trade partners, hoteliers, guides and project management teams attended the meeting.

During the interaction, the representatives put forward suggestions and opinions for overall development of the tourism and also cited issues faced by the sector, the release added.

Also Read Union Minister’s statement rekindles Cantonment road closure controversy