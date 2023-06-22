Union minister inspects Ekalavya school in Asifabad

Union Minister Parshottam Rupala inspected works of an under-construction Ekalavya Model Residential School in Kaghaznagar.

By Medha Gummi Published Date - 06:50 PM, Thu - 22 June 23

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: union Fisheries and Animal Husbandry minister Parshottam Rupala said the Centre was giving paramount importance to the education sector. He along with Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Chahat Bajpai inspected works of an under-construction Ekalavya Model Residential School in Kaghaznagar on Thursday.

Rupala said that the union government was establishing 700 residential schools across the country, of which 23 schools were granted to Telangana. The schools would accommodate 250 students and follow Central Board of Secondary Education syllabus. Estimated cost of each school was Rs.32 crore.

School Principal Sailu and others were present.

