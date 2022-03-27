Union minister praises Mukhra (K) village of Adilabad, calls it role model

Union minister Gajendra Singh Sekhawat appreciates Mukra (K) Sarpanch Gadge Meenakshi in New Delhi on Sunday

Adilabad: Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Sekhawat termed Mukhra (K) village in Echoda mandal as a role model to the country. He felicitated the village’s sarpanch Gadge Meenakshi by specially inviting her to his residence in New Delhi on Sunday.

Sekhawat, in his Twitter handle remarked that he had great interaction with Meenakshi, the sarpanch of a remote village in Telangana that has become a prototype for Clean and Green village with a sustainable Solid Waste Management (SWM) model. He added that Mukra (K) is an example of a model village with the convergence of State and Central scheme.

The union Minister further remarked that having achieved ODF sustainability, Mukra (K) started developing an efficient SWM system that could manage its own cost and generate income. He recalled that the village had become the first gram panchayat in Telangana to be given ‘Open Defecation Free plus’ status and was among the first ones in the country to achieve the milestone.

Meenakish participated in a national workshop held by the department of Drinking Water and Sanitation in the national capital on Saturday. As a resource person of the event, she shared her experience and inputs during the workshop. She was invited to the programme for performing well in implementing biodegradable waste management.

