Union Coal and Mines minister said he was asymptomatic and in home quarantine

By | Published: 12:20 am

New Delhi: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19. The minister said he was asymptomatic and in home quarantine.

“I have tested positive for COVID19. As I am asymptomatic, as per doctor’s advise I am in home quarantine,” Joshi said in a tweet.

He is also union minister for Coal and Mines.