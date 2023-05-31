Union Minister runs away from questions on wrestlers’ protest and harassment charges

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:37 PM, Wed - 31 May 23

The incident, captured on video, quickly went viral on social media platforms on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: The month-long protest by wrestlers demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan due to sexual harassment charges took an unexpected turn when Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi evaded questions from the media on the matter. The incident, captured on video, quickly went viral on social media platforms on Wednesday.

As media persons approached Lekhi seeking her comments, she was seen briskly walking away and eventually running towards her car, uttering the words, “Chalo, chalo, chalo” (Let’s go, let’s go, let’s go). A reporter from the media chased after her, persistently asking for her views on the protesting wrestlers. The question posed to Lekhi was, “What do you have to say about the protesting wrestlers?”

In response, Lekhi simply stated, “The legal process is ongoing.” This incident occurred before the wrestlers reached Haridwar on Tuesday, adding to the significance of their month-long demonstration. It is important to note that the wrestlers have been protesting for more than a month, resuming their protest after the Delhi Police delayed registering an FIR against Brij Bhushan Sharan, who also serves as a BJP MP.

On Tuesday, the wrestlers decided to immerse their hard-earned medals in the Ganga River as a symbolic gesture, intensifying their protest. However, the situation took a dramatic turn when farmer leader Naresh Tikait arrived at the spot and took the medals from the protesters. He promised to address their demands within five days.

In response to the incident in Uttarakhand, WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan stated that the Delhi Police were already investigating the matter and there was nothing more to be done.

He remarked, “Aage aage dekhiye hota hai kya” (Let’s see what happens in the future). He also acknowledged that FIRs had been filed based on the wrestlers’ complaints. Regarding the wrestlers’ decision to hand over their medals to Tikait instead of immersing them in the Ganga River, Sharan expressed, “It’s their stand. My term is over. If I am found guilty, I will be arrested. What’s the problem with that?”