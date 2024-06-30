Union Minister warns serious action on PM Vishwakarma brokers

Bandi Sanjay came to know that some of the brokers were collecting amounts from PM vishwakarma applicants.

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Karimnagar: Union Minister of State for Home, Bandi Sanjay Kumar warned to take serious action against the brokers who were collecting money from the people who made applications for the PM Vishwakarma Yojana scheme.

He came to know that some of the brokers were collecting amounts from PM vishwakarma applicants. Stating that there was no question of leaving such persons, he made it clear that stringent action would be taken, he made it clear.

Few women, who applied for the PM Vishwkarma Yojana scheme, gave representation to the union minister in Karimnagar on Sunday.

Interacting with them, Sanjay Kumar said that the union government led by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi was against the brokering system.

District collector had already reviewed the issue. Despite serious warning by the collector, some of the people were still demanding money in the name of stamp fee and to select beneficiaries for the scheme.

It was the responsibility of officials to do justice to the beneficiaries, he said and instructed to bring issues to the notice of the collector if they have any problem. Not to create troubles to applicants in the name of rules and regulations and it was also the responsibility of the officials to explain the reasons to applicants if their applications were rejected.