Sanjay Kumar given reception in Karimnagar

Party workers received Sanjay Kumar at Senigram, the entry point of the district and took him to Karimnagar town in a big convoy.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 June 2024, 09:03 PM

Karimnagar: The union Minister of State for Home, Bandi Sanjay Kumar was given a warm reception by BJP workers when he arrived in the district for the first time after taking charge on Wednesday.

After entering the town, the union minister wished Karimnagar with folded hands and by bowing down and touching the ground at Kaman Chowk.

After performing pujas at Maha Shakthi temple in Karimnagar, he visited the Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple, the Nallagonda Laxminarsimha Swamy temple and the Vemulawada Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple as well.