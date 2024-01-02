Unique tradition emerges among Telangana women ahead of Sankranti

A fascinating custom has gained momentum among women in Telangana, especially in Hyderabad, as the festive fervor for Sankranti approaches.

By Sowmya Sangam Published Date - 04:17 PM, Tue - 2 January 24

Representational Image.

Videos have gone viral depicting a peculiar practice wherein mothers with only one or a sole son, are seen adorning bangles on both hands, supposedly after receiving money from mothers with two sons. The belief underlying this aims to avert misfortune and bestow good luck upon the only sons.

This tradition has led to a surge in women flocking to bangle stores, causing a significant spike in demand. “The trend has gained traction with women sharing their experiences on social media. Many others are embracing it for the well-being and prosperity of their sons,” said a woman, highlighting the widespread adoption of the custom.

“In our culture, following traditions that bring about positivity and well-being is important. This custom might seem unconventional, but there’s no harm in following it if it brings blessings for our loved ones,” said Rajyalakshmi from Santoshnagar.

Makar Sankranti, a significant festival celebrated across various regions of India, holds great cultural importance. Set to be observed on January 14, it marks the onset of the Uttarayan period. Devotees pay homage to the Sun God, offering prayers and gratitude during Makar Sankranti. Additionally, worshippers also revere Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi, emphasizing the day’s spiritual significance.

Several other women echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the emotional value attached to customs and traditions. “It’s a way to honor our culture and heritage. If it brings blessings to our family, then why not embrace it?” said Usha from Bholakpur.

Bangle store owners confirmed the surge in demand, attributing it to this newfound practice that has captivated the attention of many women ahead of the forthcoming festival.