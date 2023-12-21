Sankranti rush relief: SCR announces 20 special trains for easy travel

To clear passenger rush during Sankranti, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run 20 special trains between Kacheguda - Kakinada Town and Hyderabad – Tirupati.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:52 PM, Thu - 21 December 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: To clear passenger rush during Sankranti, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run 20 special trains between Kacheguda – Kakinada Town and Hyderabad – Tirupati.

Accordingly, the Kacheguda-Kakinada Town (07653) will run on December 28, January 4, 11, 18 and 25; Kakinada Town – Kacheguda (07654) on December 29, January 5,12,19 and 26; Hyderabad-Tirupati (07509) on December 28, January 4,11,18 and 25; Tirupati – Hyderabad (07510) on December 29, January 5,12,19 and 26.

All these special trains will consist of AC I cum AC II tier, AC III tier, Sleeper Class and General Second class coaches.

SCR extends special trains:

To clear passenger rush during the festive season, the SCR has extended the run of special trains between various locations.

Accordingly, Hyderabad-Narsapur (07631) service has been extended between January 6 and 24; Narsapur – Hyderabad (07632) service extended between January 7 and 28; Tirupati – Secunderabad (07481) service has been extended between January 7 and 28.

Likewise, Secunderabad – Tirupati (07482) service has been extended between January 8 and 29; Kakinada Town – Lingampalli (07445) has been extended between January 1 and 32; Lingampalli – Kakinada Town (07446) service has been extended between January 2 and February 1.