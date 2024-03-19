Yellow alert issued for districts in Telangana

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 March 2024, 05:00 PM

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) – Hyderabad has issued a rainfall alert for specific districts in Telangana on Wednesday, despite expectations of dry weather prevailing over Hyderabad.

The weather department has raised a yellow alert for Nizamabad, Nirmal, Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, and Mancherial, cautioning residents about potential thunderstorms accompanied by lightning. However, a shift towards dry conditions is anticipated across the State starting from Thursday.

On Tuesday, several regions in Adilabad and Kumuram Bheem Asifabad experienced light to moderate showers. Notable rainfall figures include Bazarhathnoor in Adilabad recording 29.5 mm of rain, followed by Loanvelli in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad with 26.8 mm.

Other areas such as Talamadugu received 20.8 mm, Sirikonda 20 mm, Gudihatnoor 19.3 mm, Pinaldhari 18.3 mm, Jainad 17.5 mm, and Adilabad Urban 16.5 mm in the Adilabad district.