UoH faculty’s research paper on human trafficked survivors in Assam published by SAGE publication

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:41 PM, Sat - 30 April 22

Hyderabad: A research paper by University of Hyderabad (UoH) faculty, Prof. Ajailiu Niumai, Head, Centre for Social Exclusion & Inclusive Policy and Dr. MN Rajesh, Assistant Professor at the Department of History, titled, ‘Stigma and Exclusion: Challenges of Re-Integration of Human Trafficked Survivors in Assam’ has been published by Sociological Bulletin, SAGE publication (Scopus Journal).

The Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), New Delhi has sponsored this research programme and it can be accessed at: https://doi.org/10.1177/00380229221081989

This article attempts to examine the lived experiences of trafficked survivors and understand the utilization of cultural resources to generate positive attitudes towards trafficked survivors while they present themselves as responsible citizens of society in Assam, a press release said.

It focuses on the enabling narrative of de-stigmatisation, challenges to cope up in everyday life, and re-integration of the trafficked victims. This article attempts to examine human trafficking in Assam from the lens of Sociologist Erving Goffman’s theory of stigma.