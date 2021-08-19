UoH invites applications for diploma in AI and ML

Hyderabad: The Centre for Distance and Virtual Learning (CDVL), University of Hyderabad (UoH) has invited applications for a one-year diploma in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

The programme is specifically designed for working professionals (Engineers, Software and IT Professionals, Marketing and Sales Professionals and Managers) and graduate freshers.

The minimum eligibility for the programme is any degree with Mathematics in 10+2 from any recognized University. The programme is being jointly offered with AAIC (Applied Roots) who will provide the technical and placement support, the UoH said on Thursday.

The programme is divided into two semesters and offered in a blended manner with online videos and online live interactive sessions delivered by industry experts and academic experts from the UoH, it said.

The diploma has concepts of five subjects and project work, with a total of 43 credits including essentials for AI, Data Analysis and Visualization, Machine Learning, Advanced Machine Learning, Deep Learning, it said.

The admissions are open with the new batch commencing on September 15.

The application process can be completed on www.appliedroots.com by paying the registration fee of Rs 300 through the payment link provided by the UoH. For further details, contact [email protected] or on 91-8080806983 & 040-24600264. The last date for submission of the application is September 5.