UoH Scholar selected for Fulbright-Nehru Doctoral Research Fellowship

Her main objective is to gain expertise and enhance her pedagogical skills around the realm of oral history which plays a very important part in her ongoing doctoral research.

By | Published: 3:02 pm

Hyderabad: Parul Srivastava, a Ph.D. Scholar working under supervision of Dr. Y.Swarupa R Shankar, at the Department of History, School of Social Sciences, University of Hyderabad (UoH), has been awarded the prestigious Fulbright-Nehru Doctoral Research Fellowship, 2020-2021 by the U.S Department of States.

Parul Srivastava as a Fulbright- Nehru visiting researcher at the Department of History, College of Humanities and Fine Arts, University of Massachusetts, Amherst, MA from February 2021 to October 2021, will be working on the micro-histories of the Partition of India and will try to probe into the oral history and memory aspect of it.

“I would try to hone my skills and specialize in the theory and practice of writing history while focusing on the topics of memory, culture, and nationhood. As a Fulbright-Nehru Fellow, I hope to utilize my stay in the United States by visiting Archives and libraries in order to procure material that will benefit my research” says Parul.

