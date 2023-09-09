| Up Fire Breaks Out In A Factory At Shahibabad Industrial Area In Ghaziabad

A fire broke out at an electronic factory in the Shahibabad Industrial area in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, an official said on Saturday.

By ANI Published Date - 11:27 PM, Sat - 9 September 23

Meanwhile, the fire tenders have reached the spot and are trying to douse the fire.

A dowsing operation is underway, the fire department said. However, the reason behind the fire is still being ascertained.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Wednesday, a massive fire broke out in a factory in the Kavi Nagar industry area in Uttar Pradesh‘s Ghaziabad.

No casualties were reported.