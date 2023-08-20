| Up Police Retrieve Pistols And Bombs From Prayagraj Hostel

Police sources report a daytime scuffle between two boys, triggering a nighttime raid on hostel room 57.

By ANI Published Date - 09:15 AM, Sun - 20 August 23

Prayagraj: Police recovered two pistols and 30 live bombs from a hostel in Prayagraj district, officials informed on Saturday late at night.

According to police sources, a scuffle broke out between two boys during the day which later prompted a raid on room number 57 at the hostel in the middle of the night.

On seeing the police, the boys ran away from the room.

Later, while searching the room, police found two pistols and 30 live explosives.

Significantly, an accused in the murder of Umesh Pal, a key witness in the killing of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Raju Pal, who had been living illegally in the district, had been arrested from the same hostel.

Further details are awaited.