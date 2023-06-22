UP student arrested for blackmailing, threatening Hyderabad woman

The suspect sent a phishing link to the mobile phone of the victim and when she clicked it, he accessed her phone and collected her personal pictures

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:16 PM, Thu - 22 June 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police arrested a B.Pharmacy student from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly blackmailing a woman from the city and threatening her.

According to the police, the suspect Mohit Prathap Kushwaha (23) of Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh befriended the woman through Facebook and they had long conversations over social media platforms and later over phone.

“The suspect sent a phishing link to the mobile phone of the victim and when she clicked it, he accessed her phone and collected her personal pictures. He was threatening to make those pictures public and harassing her,” said ACP Cybercrime, G Venkatesham.

On a complaint from the woman the police arrested the man and remanded him.