Upasana Kamineni mourns the loss of her grandmother

Upasana shared a recent image of her with her grandmother, as well as one from when she was a toddler.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:22 PM, Mon - 23 January 23

Hyderabad: On Monday, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, the wife of actor Ram Charan, posted a heartfelt farewell to her grandmother Pushpa Kamineni on her Instagram account. “She lived a life filled with gratitude, empathy, dignity, & love till the very end. I made peace with her departure by learning to celebrate her life. RIP(sic),” the founder of URLife wrote on Instagram.

According to reports, Pushpa passed away due to an age-related illness.

Upasana shared a recent image of her with her grandmother, as well as one from when she was a toddler. “Pushnani brought me up & I will remember her fondly forever. I promise to give my children similar experiences I cherished with my grandparents (sic),” she added.

In the comments section, a number of actors from the film business expressed their condolences. Many people made emotional comments, including Lakshmi Manchu, Kanika Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Kalyaan Dhev, Huma Qureshi, and Nandita Mahtani. On the other hand, actor Shriya Saran remarked that Upasana would be a wonderful mother, since she is expecting her first child with Charan.

“That’s a beautiful thought @upasanakaminenikonidela You will be amazing mom (sic),” commented Shriya under the touching post.