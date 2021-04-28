Upcoming movie ‘Edhureetha’ completes censor formalities

Sravan who performed in various movies like ‘Sye’, ‘Dookudu’, ‘Srimanthudu’, ‘Bindaas’, ‘Magadheera’ and ‘Ek Niranjan’, will be introducing himself as a protagonist.

Hyderabad: Starring Sravan Raghavendra in the lead, upcoming movie ‘Edhureetha’ has completed its censor formalities and the makers are planning to release the movie in theatres after the second wave of Covid gets subsided.

Sravan who performed in various movies like ‘Sye’, ‘Dookudu’, ‘Srimanthudu’, ‘Bindaas’, ‘Magadheera’ and ‘Ek Niranjan’, will be introducing himself as a protagonist. Starring Malayalam actor Leona Lishoy as his love interest, the film is produced by Bogari Lakshmi Narayanan and Bogari Eshwar Charan of Sri Bhagyalakshmi Entertainments. Balamurugan is directing the movie.

Speaking about the movie, producer Eshwar Charan said, “A 40-year-old middle-class father loves his only son so much that he loves to give whatever his son wishes. What problems does his love lead to? That is the emotional core of ‘Edhureetha’. We are happy that Censor formalities have been completed. Songs will be released soon, and the film will come out before the audience.”

Sampath Raj, Jia Sharma, Shanvi Meghana, Noel Sean, Pruthvi (30 years), Mahesh Achanta (‘Rangasthalam’), Kasi Viswanath, Bhadram, Master Charan and Ravi Prakash are part of the cast. Cinematography by Vijay Arputharaj while music is being composed by Dr. Arrol Corelli.