Upcoming NARFBR crucial for biomedical research: Kishan Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:39 PM, Tue - 16 August 22

Hyderabad: An upcoming state-of-the-art National Animal Resource Facility for Biomedical Research (NARFBR) at Genome valley in Shamirpet would be crucial for the global biomedical research. This was stated by the union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy after inspecting the ongoing works of NARFBR. Interacting with media persons, he said the prestigious NARFBR was being set up under the aegis of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The construction of NARFBR was taken up in four lakh square feet at a cost of over Rs 400 crore. The State government has provided 100 acres for the research facility in Genome Valley, a biotech hub in Shamirpet.

In view of growing pharma and other research companies around Hyderabad, the Central government has decided to establish NARFBR here. For this, the union Cabinet gave its approval in 2014-15. Once it is inaugurated, the NARFBR will enable research in animals from rats to horses.

It would also meet the requirements of students from various universities and medical colleges apart from pharma companies to do research work without going abroad since necessary facilities would be provided in it.

In addition, foreign companies can also avail the facilities at NARFBR. Reddy said the Central government sought necessary land for setting up Science City in Hyderabad.