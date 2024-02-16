Upcoming Prajavani at GHMC head office canceled

However, the grievances can be submitted at all the GHMC circle offices from 10:30 am.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 February 2024, 05:10 PM

File pic

Hyderabad: The upcoming Prajavani session at the GHMC head office on February 19 will not be held as the General Body Meeting is scheduled to be conducted on the same day. However, the grievances can be submitted at all the GHMC circle offices from 10:30 am.

Along with the proceedings of the General Body, the GHMC budget is also expected to be discussed at this meeting. As it is being conducted after a delay of more than two months and with multiple projects on hold, it is set to be significant.