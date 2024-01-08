Garment shop owner attempts suicide protesting against bar in Karimnagar

Vengaldas Ashok, who is running a garment shop in Gandhi road, Karimnagar, came to the Collectorate to give a representation to officials at Prajavani, public grievance programme on Monday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:40 PM, Mon - 8 January 24

Karimnagar: A garment shop owner allegedly attempted to die by suicide at the Collectorate here in protest against the opening of a bar near his shop.

He doused himself with petrol and tried to set himself on fire. Alerted police personnel rushed the spot and foiled his attempt and took him into custody. He was shifted to hospital.

Ashok said that despite his request, the owners were not shifting the bar. Customers would not visit his shop if the bar was located besides his shop, he said.