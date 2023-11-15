Upset over families’ disagreement of wedding date, Mulugu couple commits suicide

The two were identified as Bejjengi Rajesh (24) from Eturnagaram and Madari Sirisha (23) from Kamalapur village in Mangapet mandal centre in the district. While Rajesh died on Tuesday night, Sirisha breathed her last on Wednesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:24 PM, Wed - 15 November 23

Representational Image

Mulugu: A couple who attempted to die by suicide succumbed while under treatment at MGM Hospital in Warangal.

It is said that they faced hardships in formalizing their relationship due to different reasons including a failed agreement between the two families over the date of the marriage.

They allegedly consumed pesticide at Mallur hillock in Mangapet Mandal on Tuesday. However, they reached out to their relatives through a video call to inform them about their decision to end their lives. Their parents rushed to the scene and immediately shifted them to the CHC in Eturangaram, from where they were later shifted to MGM Hospital.