Watchman, son electrocuted in Mancherial

In a tragic incident, a man and his son were electrocuted when they accidentally touched live wire at ACC colony here on Monday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:44 PM, Mon - 4 September 23

Mancherial Inspector Muske Raju said that Edla Rajender (50), a watchman of Mancherial Cement Company (MCC) died on the spot when he came into contact with a live wire while drying clothes on it in their house.

Unaware of the supply of the power, his son Pavan Kumar (18), a daily wage labourer, died when he ventured to save his father from being electrocuted.

Police suspected that electricity passed through the iron wire due to faulty connection of an air cooler. Based on a complaint received from the wife of Rajender, a case was registered.