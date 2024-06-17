Upset over personal issues woman attempts suicide in Hyderabad, rescued

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 June 2024, 03:44 PM

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old woman, allegedly upset over personal issues, attempted to die by suicide in Durgam Cheruvu on Monday. The mobile patrol vehicle of Madhapur Traffic Police noticed her in the nick of time and managed to rescue her. The woman, who was reportedly on some medication, visited the Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge to jump into the lake. She was immediately shifted to a nearby private hospital for treatment. Officials said she would be counseled and her family members too were informed.