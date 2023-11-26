Upset over shattered Qatar dream, Hyderabad woman hangs self

Gudiya Begum, was allegedly upset when her plans to travel to Qatar did not fructify.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:13 PM, Sun - 26 November 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old woman, a native of Bihar has died by suicide at Chandrayangutta. The victim, Gudiya Begum, was allegedly upset when her plans to travel to Qatar did not fructify. The young woman had arrived last week to Hyderabad from Bihar and had plans to travel to Qatar where she intended to work.

Gudiya went to RGIA, Shamshabad to catch a flight for Qatar but due to some issues, the immigration authorities did not allow her to travel and she returned to the house of her acquaintance at Chandrayangutta.

Also Read Nirmal: Engineering student found hanging at hostel in Basar

She was trying to travel to Qatar at some other date but could not get a ticket confirmation. “The woman apparently slipped into depression over the development and hanged herself to the ceiling fan in the house,” Chandrayangutta sub inspector, V Srinivas, said.

On receiving information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body for post-mortem examination to Osmania General Hospital mortuary. A case is registered.