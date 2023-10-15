Urvashi Rautela’s 24-carat gold iphone goes missing during Ind-Pak match

The actress was at the stadium to watch the live India vs Pakistan World Cup match yesterday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:25 PM, Sun - 15 October 23

File photo

Hyderabad: Actress Urvashi Rautela lost her iPhone at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday. The actress was at the stadium to watch the live India vs Pakistan World Cup match yesterday.

Miss Diva took to her social media on Sunday and confirmed that it is an iPhone made of 24-carat real gold. She asked the people on X to help and contact her as soon as possible if anyone comes across her mobile. Furthermore, the actress wrote to tag someone to be of help on her X profile.

Multiple reactions, including funny comments, were received for her tweet. One commenter mentioned, “24-carat real gold’ should not have been written. Now thieves will go to the jewelry market instead of the thief market to sell phones and earn more money.” Another person wrote, “please investigate the Pakistani players and their supporters.”

Moreover, the actress filed a complaint with the Ahmedabad police for her lost phone and posted about the FIR on X platform a while ago. She said she’s ‘Awaiting’ for the response.