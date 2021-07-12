Urvashi Rautela’s day starts at 4:30 am!    

In the photographs, she can be seen dressed in a blue robe with her makeup and hair done, her forehead adorned with a bindi as the role requires.

By | Published: 1:49 pm

Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela has many projects lined up back-to-back, with a very busy routine overall. The actor has now posted on her social media that they have begun shooting the third schedule of their upcoming web series ‘Inspector Avinash’, in which she will star alongside actor Randeep Hooda.

The crime-thriller show is directed by Neeraj Pathak of Sunny Deol-starrer ‘Bhaiaji Superhit’ fame and is produced by Jio Studios. Additionally, Urvashi Rautela has signed a three-project deal with Jio studios. The web series ‘Inspector Avinash’ is a biopic based on the super-cop, Avinash Mishra and Poonam Mishra. In the series, Urvashi will play the character of Poonam Mishra.

Recently, the gorgeous diva shared a sneak peek of her vanity van and posted a bunch of photos on her Instagram which show her sitting right before her shoot, studying her character, and going through scripts for ‘Inspector Avinash’.

In the photographs, she can be seen dressed in a blue robe with her makeup and hair done, her forehead adorned with a bindi as the role requires. She captioned the photo saying, “4:30 am on sets of #InspectorAvinash Shoot resumes That’s what makes it so attractive. You get to break all your own rules. The more conflict I find, the more interesting the performance. #vanityvan #trailerdiaries.”

