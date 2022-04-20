US-based doctor donates Rs 15 lakh worth cardiac disposables to OGH

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:25 PM, Wed - 20 April 22

Hyderabad: Cardiac disposables that are needed during surgeries like catheters, guide wires and more worth Rs. 15 lakh were donated by US-based doctor Dr Sreekar Reddy and his family members to Osmania General Hospital (OGH) on Wednesday.

The cardiac disposables will benefit poor and needy patients who visit OGH with cardiac problems and require costly disposables during the cath lab procedures or other heart related procedures. They will also ensure that the cardiology wing will be able to make timely diagnosis of heart ailments among patients and quickly start treatment, OGH, Superintendent, Dr B Nagender said.

Senior hospital staff including CS Admin RMO, Dr. Sheshadri, Head, Cardiology, Dr Syed Imamuddin and other RMOs and doctors appreciated the gesture by Dr. Sreekar Reddy and his family.

Later, a special workshop to impart knowledge and sensitise the nursing team regarding patient safety and infection control practices which can help render quality patient care, was organised.

