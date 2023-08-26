| Persistent Systems Plans To Create 1000 New Jobs In Telangana

Persistent Systems plans to create 1000 new jobs in Telangana

Persistent Systems is a global services and solutions company delivering Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:14 PM, Sat - 26 August 23

Hyderabad: The New York based Persistent Systems is planning to create 1000 new jobs in the State in the next two years.

“Delighted to hear about the commitment of Persistent Systems to create 1000 new jobs in the next 2 years. Their dedication to Telangana’s growth is inspiring,” Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said.

The Industries Minister had a meeting with Sandeep Kalra, CEO & Executive Director of Persistentsys in New York.

Persistent Systems is a global services and solutions company delivering Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization.

The discussions centred around the role of technology in the growth and power of Telangana as a talent hub.

Also Read Mars Inc announces Rs. 800 crore investment in Telangana