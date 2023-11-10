US-India Defense Relations At 2+2 India-US Ministerial Dialogue | Antony Blinken And Llyod Austin

During the 2+2 India-US Ministerial Dialogue in the national capital, Blinken highlighted the shared commitment to promoting a rule-based order and upholding UN Charter principles such as sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized the significance of defense cooperation between the United States and India as a crucial foundation for fostering their partnership in international peace and security. During the 2+2 India-US Ministerial Dialogue in the national capital, Blinken highlighted the shared commitment to promoting a rule-based order and upholding UN Charter principles such as sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence.
