US-India Defense Relations At 2+2 India-US Ministerial Dialogue | Antony Blinken And Llyod Austin

During the 2+2 India-US Ministerial Dialogue in the national capital, Blinken highlighted the shared commitment to promoting a rule-based order and upholding UN Charter principles such as sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:42 PM, Fri - 10 November 23

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized the significance of defense cooperation between the United States and India as a crucial foundation for fostering their partnership in international peace and security. During the 2+2 India-US Ministerial Dialogue in the national capital, Blinken highlighted the shared commitment to promoting a rule-based order and upholding UN Charter principles such as sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence.

Watch: