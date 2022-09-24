Use modern technology to deliver speedy justice: Chief Justice Bhuyan

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:45 PM, Sat - 24 September 22

(Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan speaking at Telangana Nyayavadhi Parishad in Khammam on Saturday) Noting that the judiciary was overburdened, he said alternative dispute resolution mechanisms such as mediation, conciliation and Lok Adalat have to be used to resolve disputes.

Khammam: Modern technology has to be used to deliver speedy justice to litigants and to avoid pendency of cases in courts, Telangana High Court Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan has said.

Speaking after inaugurating the second State conference of the Telangana Nyayavadhi Parishad organised by the parishad Khammam unit here on Saturday and delivered the keynote address on the topic ‘Speedy justice – role of advocates’, Justice Bhuyan cited several cases and said the Indian judicial system was the best in the world. Advocates as well as litigants should cooperate for speedy resolution of cases as speedy justice could benefit the petitioners.

Also Read 18,295 applications submitted for podu land rights in Khammam

Noting that the judiciary was overburdened, he said alternative dispute resolution mechanisms such as mediation, conciliation and Lok Adalat have to be used to resolve disputes. Advocates have to focus on such mechanisms for effective and speedy resolution of disputes. There were no shortcuts to hard work and integrity was the hallmark of judicial discipline. Advocates must engage themselves in constant study in order to enhance their professional skills for their own progress and for the benefit of their clients, the Chief Justice said.

Khammam principal district judge Dr. T Srinivasa Rao said ensuring speedy justice to litigants would help to boost public trust in the judicial system and called upon advocates to work in that direction. District Bar Association president Gollapudi Rama Rao also spoke.

Later in the day, the Chief Justice inaugurated air-conditioners installed at the Bar Association hall. He also responded positively to a petition given by Khammam Bar Association president and assured to resolve the issues mentioned in the petition.

The district portfolio judge Justice T Vinod Kumar, Justice K Lakshman, Akhil Bharatiya Adhivakta Parishad president K Srinivasa Murthy, additional Solicitor General of India, southern States, T Suryakaran Reddy and a large number of advocates from erstwhile Khammam participated.