Use technology for societal good: KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: T-Works, the largest prototyping hub, will be ready soon. Innovators should use this facility to come hone their ideas and products into prototypes and later scale them up for use by the masses, said Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao.

Speaking at the Assistive Technology Exhibition 2020, organised by the Telangana State Innovation Cell at the HMDA Grounds near Imax, he said the differently abled need support in the form of technology to lead a life of dignity. “The differently abled do not look for sympathy but for support. New technology should be used to address the pain points experienced by the differently abled,” he said.

He said Telangana will be the first customer for the all the products and services that are developed locally. They should look to address the problems of common man. “Use of technology should address societal issues and help improve the standard of living of people,” he said.

The minister, who spent a lot of time going around the exhibition on assisted technologies to help the differently abled, said many of the exhibits were using environmental friendly technologies and were looking to ease the problems the differently abled faced in day to day life.

The minister said farm and agriculture operations present a lot of scope of to use new technologies. New tools will hasten the farm mechanisation process, he said.

